Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.
Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teacher of Mathematics.
Name of post : Teacher of Mathematics
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
- Master’s degree in Mathematics.
- Major in Mathematics at degree level.
- Assamese medium schooling background.
Salary : Negotiable
Age Limit : 45 years as on 31.08.2023
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati-781020. Time of reporting for the interview is 10:30 AM
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here