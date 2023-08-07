Assam Career Assam Jatiya Bidyalay

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teacher of Mathematics.

Name of post : Teacher of Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

  1. Master’s degree in Mathematics.
  2. Major in Mathematics at degree level.
  3. Assamese medium schooling background.

Salary : Negotiable

Age Limit : 45 years as on 31.08.2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati-781020. Time of reporting for the interview is 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

