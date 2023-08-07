Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teacher of Mathematics.

Name of post : Teacher of Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s degree in Mathematics. Major in Mathematics at degree level. Assamese medium schooling background.

Also Read : 10 places to visit in Guwahati to celebrate your wedding anniversary

Salary : Negotiable

Age Limit : 45 years as on 31.08.2023

Also Read : 5 best hairstyles of Kangana Ranaut that can be cool for your college fresher’s party

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati-781020. Time of reporting for the interview is 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here