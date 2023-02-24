Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati

Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Computer Instructor and Games Coach on contractual basis for the session 2023-24.

Name of posts :

Post Graduate Teacher- PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Biotech, Computer Sci,Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Sci, Hindi, English)

Trained Graduate Teacher- TGT (S.St. Maths, Eng, Science, Hindi, Sanskrit)

Computer Instructor

Games Coach

TGT (Assamese)

Primary Teacher (PRT)

Special Educator /Nurse

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Rules (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

Also Read : Get smooth and rejuvenated skin with these best coffee moisturizers under Rs. 200

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 28th February 2023 and 9th March 2023 from 8:30 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the application forms in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness