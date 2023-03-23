Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya BSF Dholchera

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya BSF Dholchera

Kendriya Vidyalaya BSF Dholchera is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, PRT, Computer Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Nurse, Special Educator and Education Counsellor on a fully contractual basis

Name of posts :

PGT (Hindi, English, Mathematics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry & Computer Science)

TGT (English, Mathematics, Sanskrit & Social Science)

Primary Teacher

Computer Instructor

Yoga Instructor

Nurse

Special Educator

Education Counsellor

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

Also Read : Chaitra Navratri 2023 : 7 books on Goddess Durga that you can gift to children

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st March 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya BSF Dholchera. Reporting time for the interview is from 8 AM to 9:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates must come to school with all their certificates (including original and photocopy and two passport size photographs.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : From Shikhar Dhawan to Irfan Pathan, Indian cricketers who became actors