Assam Career : Apply for Teacher & Caregiver vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya Panbari

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Panbari, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Panbari, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Balvatika Teachers and Caregivers.

Name of post : Balvatika Teacher

Qualification :

i) Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognised Board with at least 50% marks and

ii) Diploma in nursery Teacher education / Pre -school Education/ Early Childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from NCTE

recognised institutions.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : Caregivers (Helper)

Qualification : Secondary class (Class X or its equivalent) from a recognised board, minimum 18 years of age and should have induction training in pre-school Education.

Or

Any person possessing skill training / adequate training as prescribed by NIPCCD, NSDC or any other institution recognised by the central Government/ appropriate Government/ Recognised University/ Board.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th July 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Panbari, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates are requested to attend the Walk-in interviews along with original certificates/documents and set of Xerox copies (self- attested) of the required qualification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here