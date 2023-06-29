Assam Career : Apply for System Administrator vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of System Administrator.

Name of post : System Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) with minimum 5 years of experience or Masters in Computer Application (MCA) or BE / BTech in Computer Science or equivalent from a recognized institution with minimum 3-5 years of experience

Salary : Negotiable

Age Limit : Not above 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028.

Last date for submission of applications is July 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here