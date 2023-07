Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tezpur No. IV, Tezpur University, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tezpur No. IV, Tezpur University, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Special Educators on contractual basis.

Name of post : Special Educators

Essential Qualification :

i) Graduation in any discipline with 50% marks from a recognized University.

ii) Bachelor of Education (Special Education): Four years Bachelor of Education in specializations, such as intellectual disability, hearing impairment, visual impairment, and learning disability, among others.

OR

ii) Diploma in Special Education: One year Diploma of Education in specializations, such as intellectual disability, hearing impairment, visual impairment, and learning disability, among others

Desirable : Working knowledge of Hindi, English & Assamese

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31.07.2023 at 09:00 Hrs in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tezpur No. IV, Tezpur University, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here