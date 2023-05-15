Assam Career : Apply for Social Worker vacancy in TISS Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Social Workers at Special Cells for Women in Dhubri and Barpeta districts of Assam.

Name of post : Social Worker

No. of posts : 2

Location wise vacancies :

Barpeta : 1 [Woman]

Dhubri : 1 [ Woman or Man]

Qualification :

i) The woman candidate must have a post-graduate qualification in social work (M.A. in Social Work/ MSW) from Central/Deemed/State-Recognized University. The candidates based in Assam, possessing Master’s degree in other social sciences such as Women Studies, Psychology, Sociology may also be considered at the discretion of the Selection Committee.

ii) Candidates with 2 years’ relevant work experience on the issue of gender-based violence, specifically in direct casework and/or intervention work on women’s issues at the grass-root level will be given preference.

iii) Candidate must demonstrate willingness to travel across the allotted district, and within Assam and occasionally to other States as per programme requirements detailed in section on job description above.

iv) Verbal and written fluency in local languages/dialects as spoken in the specific district is essential, and working knowledge of English and comfort with the use of computers & internet is also necessary.

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates are required to send their detailed resume/ Curriculum Vitae on or before 21st of May 2023 until 6:00p.m. to: assam.spcell@tiss.edu

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here