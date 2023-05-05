Assam Career : Apply for Senior Project Consultant vacancy in IIE Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Project Consultant for Livelihood Development Project of Tribal beneficiaries of Assam under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Project Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 68,000/- to Rs. 78,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate or Graduate.

Minimum 10 to 12 years of professional experience and proven track record in livelihood and development sector

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam or by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com .

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 14th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

