Assam Career Apply for Senior Consultant vacancy in IIE Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Consultant-Projects on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Senior Consultant-Projects

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Any Master Degree (MBA preferable), PhD will be given weightage

ii) Minimum 10-12 years of experiences preferably working in Govt. / Semi-Govt.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 45 years as on 1st March 2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates to Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Guwahati-781029. The last date of submission of applications is up to 2 PM of March 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

