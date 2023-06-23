Assam Career : Apply for Research Associate vacancy in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate in the ICSSR sponsored research project entitled “Work, Mental Health and Gender: A Sociological Study on Women Police in Dibrugarh District of Assam” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Pamidi Hegjer, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Post Graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks and NET/SLET/MPhil/PhD.

Remuneration: Rs. 20,000 (Rupees twenty thousand) only per month (as per approved emolument of ICSSR).

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10/07/2023 at 11.00 AM in the Department of Sociology, Tezpur University

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, certificate of NET/ SLET/ MPhil/PhD, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here