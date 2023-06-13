Assam Career : Apply for Research Associate vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate-I in the project entitled “Life-Like Systems : Fuel Driven Temporal Control Over Self-Assemblies Utilizing Ternary Complexation” at the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 55770/- per month

Qualification : PhD degree in Chemistry with good publication record. Preference will be given for candidates with experience in photochemistry and having knowledge in simple organic synthesis.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 20th June 2023 from 2:30 PM onwards. The applicants will be contacted by email for details of online interview process.

How to apply : Candidates can send their CVs by email to ddas@iitg.ac.in on or before 19th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

