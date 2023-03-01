Assam Career Apply for Research Associate vacancy in Assam University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University.

Assam University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate for ICPR (Indian Council of Philosophical Research) Research Project entitled “Consciousness, Subjective Experience, and the Sense of ‘I’: A Cross-Cultural Study with Special reference to Advaita Vedanta and Contemporary Analytic Philosophy of Mind”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in Philosophy with minimum 55% marks and NET/SLET.

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D.

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd March 2023 at 11 am in the Department of Philosophy, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for the interview with a copy of bio-data and certificates in original and self-attested forms.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 8 make-up looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is great for parties