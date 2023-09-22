Applications are invited for various research based positions in Assam University.

Assam University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate in the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems- With Special Reference to North East Studies.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor celebrates 43rd birthday in a regal style at Pataudi Palace

Qualification : BTech degree /Masters degree in Food Science / Food Engineering / Food Technology with minimum 55% marks

Desirable : NET / PhD / GATE Score Card

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi spotted lifting luggage on head at a railway station in Delhi

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd September 2023 at 11 AM in the Department of Philosophy, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with a copy of biodata and certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here