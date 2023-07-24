Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant (RA) in the ICSSR sponsored project entitled “Mapping Society and Culture for Children: A Digital Archive of Assamese Vernacular Comics, 1960-2000” under the Project Director Dr. Pallavi Jha, Department of English.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Ph.D./M. Phil./Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Remuneration: Rs. 16,000/- (Rupees sixteen thousand) only per month.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. The upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Govt. of India rules

How to apply : Candidates may send their CV and cover letter to Dr. Pallavi Jha, Project Director at the email id pjefl@tezu.ernet.in within August 8, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here