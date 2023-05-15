Assam Career : Apply for Registrar vacancy in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Registrar.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1) A Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever

grading system is followed.

2) At least fifteen (15) years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 (Pre-revised PB-3: Rs. 15,600-39,100/- plus AGP of Rs. 7,000/-) and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 (Pre-revised PB-3. Rs. 15,600-39,100/- plus AGP of Rs. 8,000/-) and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

Or

Comparable experience in research establishment and/ or other institutions of higher education

Or

Fifteen (15) years of administrative experience of which eight (08) years shall be as Deputy

Registrar or an equivalent post.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tezunt.samarth.edu.in/ up to 6th June 2023

The duly signed hard copy of the completed application(s) submitted through ONLINE portal must

reach “Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur – 784 028” on or before 16th June 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 1000/- only. NIL for SC, ST and PWD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here