Applications are invited for various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Project Technician in the project entitled “Design and

development of Bio-gas driven Hybrid Solar Dryer for North Eastern Climatic Condition” at the School of Energy Science and Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : ITI certificate +3 yrs. exp. Or Diploma in Mechanical Engg. with experience in fabrication

Also Read : 5 beautiful places to visit in Northeast India during Christmas

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in an Online Interview, which is scheduled

on 05th December 2023 (Tuesday) at 10:00 am. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the Walk-in interview. Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately.

Also Read : Spiritual significance of Raas Mahotsav

How to apply : Candidates may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 2nd December 2023 to the Principal Investigator by email ranjith.t@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here