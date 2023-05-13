Assam Career : Apply for Project Officer vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Officer in the project entitled “Pandit Hemchandra Mission for Popularization of Science and Assamese Culture” at the Center for Indian Knowledge Systems.

Name of post : Project Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Ph.D in Engineering.

Desirable: Knowledge of Assamese language, Experience in pedagogy

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Also Read : From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata, AI images of famous billionaires at Met Gala

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd May 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Office of the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed CV including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents on or before 21st May 2023 (Sunday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Uday

Shanker Dixit, Mechanical Engineering at uday@iitg.ac.in.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Fancy Bazar is among the top market places to visit in Guwahati. Know why?