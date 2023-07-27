Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the temporary contractual position of Assistant Project Officer (Project mode) in the Research & Development Section.

Name of post : Assistant Project Officer (Project mode)

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Rs.38000/- + 18% HRA.

Qualification: PhD in Science / Engineering / Management OR MBA / M. Tech. with 2 years’ experience.

Desirable: Research publication in SCI journals and proposal writing capability.

How to apply : Candidates must apply online through a Google form Link https://forms.gle/M4AWR6KqX8YdztnL8 on or before 31.07.2023 (5 pm)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

