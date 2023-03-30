Assam Career : Apply for Project Manager vacancy in Abhayapuri Municipal Board

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Abhayapuri Municipal Board.

The Town & Country Planning District Office Bongaigaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of City Project Manager/MIS Specialist on contractual engagement under PMAY-HFA(U), Abhayapuri Municipal Board

Name of post : City Project Manager/MIS Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. Post Graduate/ Graduate degree in Engineering (Civil) /Post Graduate/ Graduate degree in Computer Science, Computer Application, Information Technology/ Post Graduate/ Graduate degree in Commerce, Finance, BBA/ Post Graduate/ Graduate degree in Social Sciences or Mass Communications.

ii. At least 3 years of experience in Mission Mode Program or equivalent.

iii. Experience in DBT mission will be added advantage.

iv. Experience in evaluating urban infrastructure investments, and helping city governments to use a range of options for financing projects.

Also Read : From Nayanjyoti Saikia to Gurkirat Singh, lesser known shocking facts of some MasterChef India Season 7 contestants

v. Expertise in preparation of DPR, Financial Tenability & Viability Analysis of Projects.

vi. Ability to assist ULBs to set standards and procedures for ensuring quality and monitoring compliances.

vii. Excellent shorthand/computer typewriting speed both Assamese & English.

viii. Prior experience in related field will be an added advantage.

ix. Familiar with the rules and procedures of the Urban Local Government.

x. Fluency in local language is essential

Also Read : 10 earrings looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is perfect for parties

Remuneration : As per Capacity Building Guideline, MoHUA, Govt of India & Capacity Building Plan 2020-21

Age Limit : 27-45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th April 2023 at 10.00 AM at the Conference Hall, D.C. Office, Bongaigaon

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with duly filled in Standard Form of application along with self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents, photographs, experience certificates etc. (two sets).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here