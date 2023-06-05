Assam Career : Apply for Project Linked Person vacancy in ISI Tezpur

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), North-East Centre, Tezpur, Assam.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), North-East Centre, Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one Project Linked Person purely on temporary basis.

Name of post : Project Linked Person

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Physics/Remote Sensing/Applied Geology/Geoinformatics or MSc in Computer Science/Electronics or MCA or MTech in CSE/IT/ECE/ETE/Applied Optics or related discipline from any recognized University. Knowledge/experience in remote sensing/image processing desired

Pay : Consolidated pay of Rs. 28,000 (Rupees twenty eight thousand only) to Rs. 32,000 (Rupees thirty two thousand only) per month with no other allowances depending on the qualification and/or relevant experience

Age Limit : Should not exceed 35 years as on 01 May, 2023. Usual relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ differently abled candidates.

How to apply : Candidates should apply by sending the application to head.nec@isine.ac.in and a copy to sanjit@isine.ac.in with the subject header “Application for Project linked person”.

The application should include a cover letter addressed to the Head, North-East Centre, and a CV with (a) Name (b) Passport size photograph (c) Permanent/Present address (d) E-mail address (e) Telephone/Mobile No. (f) Date of birth (g) Academic qualifications with marks obtained n each examination (h) Related work experience (if any)

Last date for submission of applications is 21st June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Link 1, Link 2



