Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under SERB-DST sponsored project entitled “Development of laser scribed graphene based biomedical device for multiplex detection of cancer biomarkers.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary :

(i) Rs. 31,000/- plus 16% HRA for scholars who are selected through (a) National eligibility tests- CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant professorship) or GATE or GPAT (b) A selection process through national level examinations conducted by central government Departments and their agencies and Institutions

or,

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- plus 16% HRA for others who do not fall under (i) above

Qualification :

Essential: The candidate must have a Master’s degree in Medical Devices, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Science or B. Tech in Biomedical Engineering from a PCI/AICTE/UGC recognized /NAAC accredited University/ Institute with a minimum of 60% marks.

Desirable : The candidate having experience in biosensors, material development, and characterization will be given preference.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website www.niperguwahati.ac.in up to 18.08.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here