Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Assam.

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I purely on temporary and short term contract basis for its Project located at Kaziranga National Park, Assam which is coordinated by the Tezpur University.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc in Atmospheric Sciences/ Mathematics/ Physics/Environmental

Sciences from a recognized University or equivalent

Desirable Qualification :

Working knowledge of handling and maintaining observational instruments, telecommunication, computer, software, technical skills etc.

Fieldwork experience in handling Data transmission and data management.

Also Read : 10 amazing resorts to visit near Guwahati with kids in last phase of summer vacation

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA or Rs. 25,000/- + HRA

Age Limit : Up to 35 years as on 31st July, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxed by 05 years for SC/ST, 03 years for OBC, 10 years for physically handicapped and as per rule for ex-servicemen.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st July, 2023 from 10.00 am onwards in Department of Environmental Science, Tezpur University, Assam

Also Read : 5 beautiful mekhela chadar looks to flaunt in college’s freshers party

How to apply : Candidates who fulfill the above criteria only should attend the walk-in interview, with the duly filled in application form, original certificates and mark sheets along with photocopy of each document

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here