Assam Career : Apply for Project Associate vacancy in IIE Guwahati

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.
Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate (Marketing) for Livelihood Development Project of Tribal beneficiaries of Assam under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY).
Name of post : Project Associate (Marketing)
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 21,000/- to Rs. 25,000/- per month
Qualification : MBA in Marketing
Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in conceiving & developing efficient and initiative marketing strategies, conducting market research and analysis to evaluate trends & brands awareness, knowledge on distribution and promotional activities, assessment on customer requirement.
Also Read : Salman Khan as a producer of Rs. 100 crore films
Age : 25-30 years
How to apply : Candidates can be send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) or email.
The applications can be sent by post to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam
The applications can be sent by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com
The last date of application submission is on or before 10th May, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : Anand Mahindra describes two ways that can lead actions to bear fruits or success