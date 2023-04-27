Assam Career : Apply for Project Associate vacancy in IIE Guwahati

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate (Marketing) for Livelihood Development Project of Tribal beneficiaries of Assam under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY).

Name of post : Project Associate (Marketing)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 21,000/- to Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification : MBA in Marketing

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in conceiving & developing efficient and initiative marketing strategies, conducting market research and analysis to evaluate trends & brands awareness, knowledge on distribution and promotional activities, assessment on customer requirement.

Age : 25-30 years

How to apply : Candidates can be send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) or email.

The applications can be sent by post to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam

The applications can be sent by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com

The last date of application submission is on or before 10th May, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

