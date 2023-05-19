Assam Career : Apply for Project Associate vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate for a CoEES (OIL) funded project entitled “Geological Mapping by GIS and Remote Sensing, Hydrocarbon Source Potential and Sedimentation History of the Gondwana Group of Rocks in parts of Kameng and Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh” (Contract No. 6209158) at the Department of Petroleum Technology.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Master degree in Applied Geology /Geology or M. Tech. in Petroleum Technology from a recognized University

Desirable :

(i) Working experience in GIS & Remote sensing.

(ii) Geological field experience in Northeast India

Also Read : Assam Tourism : National parks that you must shortlist among the places to visit in Assam

(iii) Petroleum Geology as one of the courses in M. Sc./ M. Tech. Programme

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- + HRA (8%)

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their application via e-mail along-with Bio-Data/ CV and scanned copies relevant testimonials to pradipborghain@dibru.ac.in latest by 24/05/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : Best tiffin food for working moms to take to their workplaces