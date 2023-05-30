Assam Career : Apply for Project Associate vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in a DST SERB sponsored project entitled “Exploration of bimetallic synergy for acceptorless dehydrogenative oxidation of alcoltols to value added product with concomittent hydrogen evolution” at the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry (Minimum marks 60%)

Desirable : Inorganic Chemistry Specialization

Also Read : 10 best tweets that define the iconic captain MS Dhoni

Fellowship :

With NET / GATE : Rs. 31,000/- P.M. (1st & 2nd year), Rs 35,000/- P.M. (3rd year)

Without NET / GATE : Rs. 25,000/- P.M. (1st & 2nd year), Rs.28,000/- P.M.( 3rd year)

Maximum age : 28 years

Also Read : 5 looks of Assamese actress Aimee Baruah that is perfect for a date

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit their CV mentioning details about educational qualifications, address, telephone no., email, research experience (if any), publications (if any), M.Sc dissertation title, NET/GATE details (if any), etc. by email to the Principal Investigator (PI) at pankajdas@dibru.ac.in. The last date of submission of application by email is 10th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here