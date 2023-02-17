Assam Career Apply for Project Assistant & Project Technician-III vacancies in RMRCNE

Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR-RMRCNE Dibrugarh.
ICMR-RMRCNE Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant & Project Technician-III under the project “Development and Validation of Multiplex assays for simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV2, Influenza A and Influenza B antigens” purely on temporary contract basis
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Graduate Degree in Life science / Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Microbiology or other relevant subjects with 3 (three) years of research experience.
Or
Master’s degree in Life science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry/ Microbiology or other relevant subjects.
Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month
Age : 30 years
Name of post : Project Technician-III
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician
Or
12th pass in science subjects and one year DMLT plus one-year relevant experience in a recognized
organization
Or
12th pass in science subjects and 2 (two) years relevant field /laboratory experience. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Age Limit : 30 years
How to apply : Candidates should submit their applications through Google Forms along with all
required supporting documents and certificates with duly self-attested on or before 6th March,
2023.
Links for submission of application is given below: https://forms.gle/Yef35Mgwf7p3cFzK7
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here