Assam Career : Apply for Procurement Associate vacancy in FREMAA

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Flood & River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood & River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Procurement Associate.

Name of post : Procurement Associate

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : A first class B.E. /B.Sc. in Civil Engineering or Master’s in Business Administration or other relevant subjects like Economics / Accounting / Finance. Candidates having advanced academic/professional qualification in procurement will be an added advantage.

Experience : A minimum of one (01) year of general experience in Public Procurement and/or project management of large infrastructural projects will be preferred. Experience in procurements following ADB/World Bank or other Multilateral Development Banks’ Procurement Guidelines will be given preference.

Salary : Rs 50,000/- to Rs 60,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA and other allowances admissible as per FREMAA norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th June 2023 in Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA), 4th Floor, Assam Water Centre, NH 27, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati – 781029

How to apply : Candidates should appear for the walk in interview with a filled in application in the prescribed application format enclosed with this advertisement or can be downloaded from FREMAA’s website at www.fremaa.assam.gov.in along with a signed cover-letter and self attested supporting documents as mentioned in the application format. The candidates shall bring all the original certificates/documents for the walk in interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





