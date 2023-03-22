Assam Career : Apply for Placement Officer vacancy in Cotton University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Placement Officer on contractual basis for its Placement and Career Counseling Cell.

Name of post : Placement Officer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 30,000/-(Fixed) per month.

Essential Qualification: Degree in any discipline from reputed Institution/University with 55% of marks.

Desirable Qualifications:

(a) Possessing BBA-HR from reputed Institution.

(b) Exposure to corporate world in Human Resources.

Experience:

(a) Minimum 2 years of proven experience (desirable) in the relevant field/similar academic institutions and preference will be given to candidates proficient in liaisons with various industries for placement.

(b) Experience in Assam is desirable.

Age: Candidate below 65 years may apply; preference will be given to retired persons with

experience in the above discipline on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to The Registrar, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam, indicating the post applied for.

Last date for submission of application is 12th April,2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here