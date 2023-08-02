Applications are invited for over 4000 vacant positions in Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Assam.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees and Specialist Officers.

Name of post : Probationary Officers / Management Trainees

No. of posts : 3049

Qualification : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of

India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Name of post : I.T. Officer (Scale-I)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

a) 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation

OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/

Computer Applications

OR

Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

Name of post : Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 500

Qualification : 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/

Sericulture / Fisheries Engineering

Name of post : Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

No. of posts : 41

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level

OR

Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Name of post : Law Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council

Name of post : HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 31

Qualification : Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work /

Labour Law

Name of post : Marketing Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 700

Qualification : Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in

Marketing

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.ibps.in/ within 21st August 2023

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2