Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Quality Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Quality Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Having academic background of Quality Management System or Hospital Management and having adequate experience in implementation of NABH, NABL and JCI quality standards.

Experience : 2 years of experience in similar field will be preferred

Salary : Negotiable

Age Limit : Not above 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028. Last date for submission of applications is 5th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here