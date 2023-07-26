Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Assam Asset, Nazira.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Assam Asset, Nazira is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contract Medical Officers.

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – ENT

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MS (ENT)

Salary : Rs. 1,30,000/- (Rupees one lakh thirty thousand only) per month

How to apply : Candidates need to visit www.ongcindia.com to register on the Registration web link. The registration link shall remain open from 26.07.2023 (11 AM) to 03.08.2023 (6 PM).

Candidates need to mail the relevant documents in pdf/jpeg/jpg format (mentioning their name and name of document) to email id – recruitmentassam@ongc.co.in by 03.08.2023 (11:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

