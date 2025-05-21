Applications are invited for recruitment of various Grade C posts or career in Oil India Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Superintending Medical Officers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MD/ DNB (Radio Diagnosis) from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by National Medical Commission (NMC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Superintending Medical Officer (Gynaecology)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MD/MS /DNB (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by National Medical Commission (NMC)

Scale of Pay : Rs. 80000-220000

How to apply :

Interested and Eligible Applicant(s)/Candidate(s) may send their duly filled-up/completed application form (scanned copy in Single PDF), in prescribed format provided hereinunder, to CGM (HR Acquisitions), HR Acquisitions Department, Oil India Limited, Field Head Quarters, Duliajan, Assam –786602, at email id: [email protected] on or before 23:59 hours of 16/06/2025. Email

applications received after the stipulated timeframe shall not be considered.

Please enclose copy of following documents along with the application:

a) Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate/ Admit Card /Pass

Certificate/ Marksheet of matriculation/ 10th standard or equivalent).

b) Self-Attested Copy of Certificate(s) for Proof of Requisite Educational Qualification.

c) Self-Attested Copy of Certificate(s) for Proof of Relevant Work Experience (If applicable).

d) Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Caste Category SC/ST/OBC in the Govt. prescribed

format, as applicable.

e) Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Non-Creamy Layer Category (NCL)/ Economically

Weaker Section (EWS) status in the Govt. prescribed format, as applicable.

f) Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Disability in the Govt. prescribed format/ Certificate

for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in the Govt. prescribed format, as applicable.

g) Self-Attested Copy of Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (pages

containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), as applicable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here