Assam Career : Apply for Officer & Assistant Manager vacancies in BVFCL

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officers and Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Officer (Marketing)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

i. M.Sc.(Agri) or

ii. B.Sc (Agri) with MBA (two years duration) in Marketing Management with minimum 03 years

post qualification Executive experience in-line with Marketing of Urea, MOP, DAP, Seeds &

Agrochemicals in a PSU/ Large Private sector

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

i. M.Sc.(Agri) or

ii. B.Sc (Agri) with MBA (two years duration) in Marketing Management with minimum 05 years

post qualification Executive experience in-line with Marketing of Urea, MOP, DAP, Seeds &

Agrochemicals in a PSU/ Large Private sector

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate Degree in any discipline and Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) (minimum 03 years professional course).

OR

05 years integrated LLB Degree (Professional).

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria should apply through BVFCL website www.bvfcl.com up to 17:30 hours on July 27, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here