Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Karimganj Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Karimganj is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant or Clerk on contractual basis.

Name of post : Office Assistant / Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification :

Graduation.

Basic word processing skills and ability to operate computer and skills to feed data.

Good typing speed with proper setting of petition.

Ability to take dictation and prepare files for presentation in the Courts.

File maintenance processing knowledge.

Age Limit : Candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 01-01 -2023 (i.e. Candidates must be born on or before 01-01-2005 and on or after 01-01-1983). Upper Age relaxation 5 years for SC/ST (P)/ ST(H) and 3 years for OBC/MOBC

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested photocopies of all relevant testimonials regarding Educational qualification, caste, Age proof, Employment Exchange Registration card, along with 3 (three) recent (taken after 1st January, 2023) passport size photographs duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side, to the Office of District Legal Services Authority, Karimganj, Assam.

The last date of receipt of application is 05.08.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here