Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the temporary contractual position of Office Assistant (Accounts) (Project mode) in the Research & Development Section.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Accounts) (Project Mode)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs.19500/- + 18% HRA

Qualification: Post-Graduation in Commerce / MBA (Finance) or similar discipline from recognized Institute/ University. Preference will be given to candidates with relevant experience.

Desirable: Experience in Finance and Accounts, computer based data entry operations through Tally software along with management of PFMS.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://forms.gle/GQEDDpdAP1Sv2J5MA.

The last date for submission of applications is up to 5 PM of 2nd June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

