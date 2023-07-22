Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Dealing Assistant / Office Assistant purely on temporary basis for a period of 44 days initially and likely to be extended further the period of engagement on need basis.

Name of post : Dealing Assistant / Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HS Pass with certificate course in Computer Application

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 38 years

Selection Procedure : A Skill Test will be held on 31-07-2023 at 11.00 a.m. in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Assam University, Silchar. Reporting time for the test is 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may send their Bio-data with relevant certificates to the email

rknits2010@gmail.com on or before 28-07-2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here