Assam Career : Apply for Multi Tasking Assistant vacancy in ASTU

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU).

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi Tasking Assistant on temporary basis.

Name of post : Multi Tasking Assistant (Temporary)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : The applicant should be a graduate, preferably in Computer Engineering/ Information Technology, and must have experience of working in the university environment. Working experience of MS-Office and usage of online tools is essential requirement. Exposure to management of networking environment in a typical university system, university level ERP, library management software, financial accounting software like Tally, and handling computerization of exam related issues would be added advantage. Knowledge of Assamese language is a requirement. Working knowledge of Hindi and English is desirable.

Also Read : 10 best and easy watermelon dishes to enjoy in summer

Salary : Rs. 12000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age is 35 years as on 01/01/2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th April 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Assam Science and Technology University, Tetelia Road, Jalukbari, Guwahati-781013, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their applications in prescribed format as available in the website https://astu.ac.in/ along with original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : From Madhuri Dixit to Mouni Roy, Bollywood’s fan moment with Apple CEO Tim Cook