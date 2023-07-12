Assam Career : Apply for MTA vacancies in Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi Tasking Assistant (MTA) (Special temporary cadre in General Administration and Account).

Name of post : Multi Tasking Assistant (MTA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Graduate in any discipline and possess computer skills for handling online database and data text on computer.

Desirable qualification and experience: Minimum 3 month to 1 year experience in Server Administration/LAN/DBA/Technical troubleshooting support in Hardware and proficiency in MS Word, MS Excel, MS power Point, etc.

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age: Age of the applicant must not be less than 21 year and more than 30 years on the last date of application.

Selection Procedure : Selection shall be made two phases- (1) short listing on the basis of marks scored in the formal examination from HSLC to Bachelor degree and technical degree diploma (office work), (2) computer/system practical examination and simultaneous personal interview

How to apply : Candidates should apply by sending their CV/Bio-data and the scanned ‘Application Form’ to email ID pgm.rect@gmail.com by July 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here