Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager/Senior Manager- Administration on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Manager/Senior Manager- Administration

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 46,000/- to Rs. 60,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Any Post-Graduate/ Company Secretary. Minimum 7 years of professional experience in secretarial work and related fields

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, BasisthaCharali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

Candidates may also send their applications along with relevant documents by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com

The last date of application submission on or before 10th August, 2023 up to 5:30 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here