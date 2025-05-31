Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in BVFCL Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of General Managers and Deputy General Managers.

Name of post : General Manager (Production)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Full time B.E/B.Tech Degree in Chemical Engineering with 20 years post qualification relevant

executive experience in Chemical Industry in PSU/ large Private Sector Industry, out of which 08

years should be in Senior Managerial level with proven knowledge of modern technological

developments in Chemical Industry

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Maintenance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Full time B.E/B.Tech Degree in Mechanical/ Instrumentation/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics &

Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with 16 years post qualification relevant executive experience in Chemical Industry in PSU/ large Private Sector Industry, out of which 05 years should be in Senior Managerial level with proven knowledge of modern technological industry. Preference will be given to candidates having in-line experience in Ammonia – Urea complex.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (MM) / Chief Manager (MM)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time Degree in Engineering or MBA/PG Degree/Diploma in

Materials Management with minimum 16 / 14 years post qualification relevant executive

experience out of which atleast 05 / 04 years should be at Senior Management executive

experience in line in a PSU/Large private sector industry in Materials Management. Preference

will be given to candidates having in-line experience of Import Business in Fertilizer/ Chemical Industries.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture or MBA with specialization in Marketing with minimum 16 years post qualification experience in line in PSU/large Private Sector Chemical Industry out of

which atleast 5 years should be at Senior Management level with proven knowledge of modern technological developments in Chemical Industry. The candidates requires an aggressive, well

motivated person with proven record in organizing Marketing of Agriculture inputs,

preferably fertilizer on India basis

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (lnstt.) / Chief Manager (lnstt.)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Full time B.E./B.Tech. Degree in instrumentation /Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Comm./ Electronics & Telecommunication with minimum 16 / 14 years post qualification relevant

out of which atleast 05/ 04 years should be at Senior Management level experience in line in a PSU/ Large Private Sector with proven knowledge of modern technological developments in instrumentation. Preference will be given to candidates having inline experience in Fertilizers/ Chemical.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 17:30 hours on 20.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here