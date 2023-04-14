Assam Career : Apply for Manager & Executive vacancies in Purabi Dairy

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant positions on contract basis.

Name of post : Manager (Dairy Plant Operations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time M. Tech/ B.Tech in Dairy Technology from a recognized institute/ University.

Experience: Minimum 10 years in Dairy Industry out of which at least 3 years as Head of Dairy Plant

Name of post : Manager (Quality Assurance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech (Dairy)/ B.Sc (Dairy Technology) with M.Tech/M.Sc in Dairy Technology/ Dairy Chemistry/Dairy Microbiology in first class from reputed education institute.

Experience: Minimum 10 years of experience in processing/milk product manufacturing section of a running milk processing unit, out of which 5 years should be in QA/QC section. Exposure to management of Food Safety and Quality Management System and laboratory testing shall have added advantage.

Name of post : Executive (Dairy Production)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech in Dairy Technology

Experience: Preferably 3 years’ experience at any Dairy Plant.

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification & experience may apply in English language strictly as per Form provided in the website of WAMUL http://www.purabi.coop/hiring-page.php in a sealed envelope clearly indicating “Application for the position of …….”, along with self-attested copies of documents relating to qualification, experience, age, and a passport size photograph so as to reach the Head-HR, West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), R.K Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati-781037 (Assam, India) on or before 04.00 PM of 11th May, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

