Assam Career : Apply for LDA vacancy in Kamrup Judiciary

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Kamrup Judiciary Assam.

Kamrup Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lower Division Assistant (LDA) .

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant (LDA)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-60500 + Grade Pay of Rs. 6200 (PB-2) and other allowances admissible under the Rules

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a Govt. recognized university with computer knowledge

Age Limit : A candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years as on 1st May 2023. Relaxation of age will be as per rules of Govt. of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all certificates to the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kamrup , Amingaon, Judicial Court Complex, Kamrup, Amingaon, PIN-781031.

Last date for receipt of applications is up to 4 PM of 25th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

