Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), Guwahati.

Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lower Division Assistant (LDA).

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant (LDA)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000/- to 60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 7600/-

Also Read : 10 best terrace garden ideas to resonate positivity

Qualification : The candidate must possess Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from any recognized University with at least 45% marks for General/OBC/MOBC and 40% for SC/ST (P)/ST (H) & PWD. The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application from a Govt. recognized Institute. He/She must have proficiency in Computer Basic Application like MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power point), internet etc.

Also Read : 10 best foods to increase your breast size naturally

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 7,600/- (PB-2)

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years as on last date of application. The upper age limit relaxation is as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Selection Procedure : Written Examination, Computer Proficiency Test & Viva Voce

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of testimonials to Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), Gauhati High Court, Old Block (1st Floor), Guwahati-781001, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is 27th September 2023

Application Fees :

For SC / ST : Rs. 150/-

For all others : Rs. 300/-

PWD : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here