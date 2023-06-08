Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Dhubri Judiciary

The Office of District Legal Services Authority, Dhubri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of LDA cum Typist and Peon.

Name of post : LDA cum Typist

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000-60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6,200/- and other allowances as per Govt. norms.

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University with Certificate on computer education of minimum six months

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12,000-52,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/- and other allowances as per Govt. norms.

Qualification : Minimum education qualification is class VIII standard and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post

Age Limit : Candidate should not be more than 43 years of age and not less than 18 years as on 01-01-2023. The upper age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with attached copies of (i) Educational Qualification Certificate, (ii) Age proof certificate, (iii) Computer Certificate (only for the post of

LDA cum Typist), (iv) Caste Certificate (if any) and 03 copies of recent passport size photographs duly signed by the candidates on reverse side of the application form.

The application should be addressed to the District & Sessions Judge cum Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Dhubri.

The complete application should reach to the office of the District Legal Services Authority, D.C’s Court Building, Dhubri on or before 26-06-2023, during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here