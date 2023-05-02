Assam Career : Apply for Language Trainer vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Language Trainer for English Communication on temporary basis.

Name of post : Language Trainer for English Communication

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Consolidated pay in the range of Rs. 40,000- 50,000/- per month based on qualification and experience.

Qualification : M.A. in English Language Training (ELT). M.Phil. in ELT may be considered as additional qualification

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th May 2023 at 9.30 a.m. in Interview Room, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to come with their CV along with photocopies of relevant certificates and original documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here