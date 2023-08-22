Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Consultant in the Department of Business Administration.

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Computer Lab)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: B. Tech or B. Sc Computer Science or Diploma in Computer Application or PGDCA or MCA or MBA

Desirable qualification: Experience in working with Hardware/ Software and Networking

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application to the office of the Department of Business Administration, Assam University, Silchar or via email at choudhurydeepjyoti@gmail.com on or before 1st September, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here