Assam Career : Apply for Junior Accounts Assistant vacancy in ASTEC

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC).

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Accounts Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Band-2 (Rs. 14000 – Rs. 59000) + Grade Pay of Rs. 7400/- with other allowances as admissible under the rules

Educational Qualification: The candidates must possess 1st Class in B.Com. with Accountancy as Major or 1st Class with Honours Course in B.Com under CBCS from recognized university/ institution

Desirable Experience: Working experience in any Government organisations, institutions and any reputed private organisations with basic computer knowledge with Tally, e-filing of GST, TDS, Professional tax, Labour cess, C.P.F. etc.

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2023. Relaxation of age will be as per Government of Assam norms

Selection Procedure : The mode of selection will be through Stage 1 : Written test of 150 marks, which will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on general knowledge, English language, test of reasoning and arithmetic, Book keeping & other accounts related questions; Stage 2: Skill (practical) test of 50 marks, which will comprise of practical knowledge on information technology (IT), taxation and auditing in computer lab and Stage 3: 50 marks for academic qualification from Class 10th onwards up to graduation level

How to apply : Candidates must send duly filled Standard Form of Application as per Assam Gazette -Part IX along with all supporting documents in a single PDF to the E-mail at jobatastec@gmail.com on or before August 7, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here