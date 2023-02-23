Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant, Laboratory Attendant and Junior Office Assistant in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering purely on temporary basis for a period of 44 days initially and likely to be extended further for the period of engagement on need basis.

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant (JTA)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.20,000/- per month

Qualification : B.E/ B Tech in CSE

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.15,000/- per month

Qualification : 10+2 with Science stream from any recognized Central/State Board/institute.

Age Limit : 28 years

Name of post : Junior Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.18,000/- per month

Qualification :

i) A Bachelor’s degree from any recognized Central/State Board/Institute.

ii) English typing speed of minimum 35 w.p.m. in Computing system

iii) Proficiency in Computer Operation.

Age Limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure : A Skill Test will be held on 02/03/2023 (Thursday) at 11.00 a.m. in the department of Computer Science & Engineering, Assam University , Silchar. Candidates are to report to the venue at 10.30 a.m. on the date of Skill Test with original certificates.

How to apply : Candidates may send their Bio-Data with relevant certificates to the email hod_cse@aus.ac.in on or before 27/02/2023 (Monday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here