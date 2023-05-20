Assam Career : Apply for JRF vacancy in NIT Silchar

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the DST/PCPM/NSTMIS, Govt. of India sponsored project entitled “An Impact Assessment of Scheme for Facilitating Start-ups Intellectual Property

Protection (SIPP) in Promoting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in India.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications : NET Qualified Candidates with minimum Master Degree in Business Administration/ Economics/Statistics/Intellectual Property Rights/Public Policy from a reputed institution.

Desirable Experience :

1. Diploma or any certificate course in Intellectual Property Rights.

2. Research/Project Experience in the field of Management or Intellectual Property Rights

3. Advance knowledge of Data Analysis and Report Writing

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (Excluding Travel Allowance). Candidate will be eligible for H.R.A as per the Project/ Institute norms

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 years

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the scanned copy of the filled in application form along with C.V., all the mark sheets and certificates and one small write-up on how the candidate fits into the project, and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through e-mail at saurabhverma@mba.nits.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the Post of Junior research Fellow under DST/PCPM/NSTMIS/08/2022-23 (G)”.

Last date for application submission is 30th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here