Assam Career : Apply for JRF vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE) in the DBT sponsored project entitled “A novel safe strategy to generate integration-free human induced pluripotent stem cells using Newcastle Disease Virus as a gene delivery vector” in the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate/Post Graduate degree in Professional Course can apply. Candidate must have a valid GATE score.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 7th June 2023 from 4 PM onwards via MS Teams platform. Shortlisted candidates will be informed and called for an online interview through an e-mail, which will also contain the interview schedule and MS Team link.

How to apply : Candidate have to send (i) CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience, postal address, mobile number, email ID, GATE score, (ii) GATE score card, (iii) Final degree certificate or final mark sheet in advance latest by 5:00 P.M on Monday, 05.06.2023 to

rthu@iitg.ac.in. The subject of the email should be “Application of JRF (GATE) position”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here